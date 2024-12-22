Joonas Korpisalo News: Sharp in Saturday's win

Korpisalo turned aside 19 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sabres.

While he wasn't particularly busy, Korpisalo came up big when he needed to, and Buffalo's only goal came on a second-period power play. The veteran netminder has just one regulation loss since the beginning of November, going 6-1-1 over his last nine outings with a stellar 1.97 GAA and .920 save percentage, but as yet the Bruins don't seem inclined to give him a bigger workload at Jeremy Swayman's expense.