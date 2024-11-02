Joonas Korpisalo News: Starting against Flyers

Korpisalo will guard the road net Saturday versus Philadelphia, Joe Haggerty of Boston Sports Journal reports.

Korpisalo appeared in relief of Jeremy Swayman on Thursday, stopping 13 of 15 shots in an 8-2 loss to Carolina. The 30-year-old Korpisalo has struggled in limited playing time this season, going 1-2-0 while allowing 12 goals on 93 shots across four games. Philadelphia has averaged only 2.73 goals per game in 2024-25.