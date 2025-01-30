Joonas Korpisalo News: Starting against Winnipeg

Korpisalo will defend the home crease against Winnipeg on Thursday, Joe Haggerty of Boston Sports Journal reports.

Korpisalo didn't start in either of the Bruins' last two games, but he'll return to the crease Thursday. Over his last three appearances, he's gone 2-0-0 with a 1.71 GAA and .937 save percentage. The Jets are a formidable opponent, as they lead the NHL with 3.54 goals per game this season.