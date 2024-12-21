Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joonas Korpisalo headshot

Joonas Korpisalo News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 21, 2024 at 8:54am

Korpisalo will guard the home net Saturday against the Sabres, Scott McLaughlin of Audacy Sports reports.

It'll be the first start in four games for Korpisalo. The 30-year-old netminder has a 6-3-1 record with a 2.56 GAA and a .901 save percentage while backing up Jeremy Swayman this season. It should be a favorable matchup for Korpisalo against a Buffalo team that's lost its last 12 games.

Joonas Korpisalo
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now