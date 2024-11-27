Fantasy Hockey
Joonas Korpisalo headshot

Joonas Korpisalo News: Starting versus Islanders

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Korpisalo will protect the road goal versus the Islanders on Wednesday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Korpisalo earned a 1-0 shutout win over Utah in his previous start, making 22 saves. The 30-year-old will get the second half of a back-to-back after Jeremy Swayman was on the wrong end of a 2-0 result Tuesday. The Bruins have scored just eight goals over their last six games, so Korpisalo will have to be sharp and get better goal support to collect another win.

Joonas Korpisalo
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
