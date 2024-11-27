Joonas Korpisalo News: Starting versus Islanders
Korpisalo will protect the road goal versus the Islanders on Wednesday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.
Korpisalo earned a 1-0 shutout win over Utah in his previous start, making 22 saves. The 30-year-old will get the second half of a back-to-back after Jeremy Swayman was on the wrong end of a 2-0 result Tuesday. The Bruins have scored just eight goals over their last six games, so Korpisalo will have to be sharp and get better goal support to collect another win.
