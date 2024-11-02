Joonas Korpisalo News: Starting vs. Flyers

Korpisalo will guard the road net Saturday in Philadelphia, Joe Haggerty of Boston Sports Journal reports.

Korpisalo appeared in relief of Jeremy Swayman on Thursday, stopping 13 of 15 shots in an eventual 8-2 loss. The 30-year-old Korpisalo has struggled in his limited playing time so far this year, going 1-2-0 with an .871 save percentage across four games. He'll look to get on track against a Flyers team that's averaging 2.73 goals per game.