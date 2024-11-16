Joonas Korpisalo News: Strong start wasted

Korpisalo made 28 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues on Saturday.

Boston wasted a strong performance from Korpisalo. He made a 10-bell save late in the first period on a 3-on-1 shot from Brayden Schenn that kept the score 2-1 for the Bruins. His teammates struggled to contain the Blues' third line, as the trio scored two goals and combined for five points in regulation. Korpisalo deserved better but dropped to 3-2-1 in six starts with a 2.74 GAA and .901 save percentage. With this performance, Korpisalo may have earned Monday's start in Columbus.