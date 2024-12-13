Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joonas Korpisalo headshot

Joonas Korpisalo News: Struggles in Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Korpisalo stopped 16 of 20 shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Kraken. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Korpisalo saw a three-game winning streak come to an end. The Kraken didn't overwhelm the Bruins with chances, but they were efficient with the looks they got, and Korpisalo couldn't keep the game close in the third period. The 30-year-old netminder dropped to 6-3-1 with a 2.56 GAA and a .901 save percentage over 11 outings. Jeremy Swayman will likely be back between the pipes for Saturday's game in Vancouver.

Joonas Korpisalo
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now