Joonas Korpisalo News: Struggles in Seattle

Korpisalo stopped 16 of 20 shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Kraken. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Korpisalo saw a three-game winning streak come to an end. The Kraken didn't overwhelm the Bruins with chances, but they were efficient with the looks they got, and Korpisalo couldn't keep the game close in the third period. The 30-year-old netminder dropped to 6-3-1 with a 2.56 GAA and a .901 save percentage over 11 outings. Jeremy Swayman will likely be back between the pipes for Saturday's game in Vancouver.