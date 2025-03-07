Joonas Korpisalo News: Stuck with loss Thursday

Korpisalo turned aside 20 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

The Bruins never led on the night, but Korpisalo nearly got the game to OT and earned a point for his team -- until Nikita Zadorov whiffed on a clearing attempt inside the final minute of regulation and put the puck right on Seth Jarvis' stick for the game-winner. The veteran goalie hasn't seen a lot of work behind Jeremy Swayman in the new year, and over eight outings since the beginning of January, Korpisalo has gone 3-3-1 with a 3.02 GAA and .893 save percentage.