Joonas Korpisalo News: Sunday starter against Penguins
Korpisalo will start Sunday's contest against the Penguins, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.
With Jeremy Swayman starting Saturday's first half of a back-to-back, Korpisalo will get the second half Sunday. The 31-year-old Korpisalo is 11-9-2 on the season with a 3.20 GAA and an .893 save percentage. He'll look to rebound from allowing five goals in his last appearance Thursday against the Predators. Korpisalo will face a Penguins team against which he posted a 27-save shutout Jan. 11.
