Joonas Korpisalo News: Sunday's starter
Korpisalo will get the start between the pipes Sunday against the Flyers, Kevin Paul Dupont of The Boston Globe reports.
Korpisalo has won both of his last two starts but needed some offensive support in order to do so. The 31-year-old allowed three goals in both victories, part of a stretch of five straight games in which he's allowed at least that many. Overall, he's 13-9-4 on the season with a 3.27 GAA and an .889 save percentage. The Flyers are 22nd in the league at 2.86 goals per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joonas Korpisalo See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins8 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week10 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 2512 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, March 2512 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joonas Korpisalo See More