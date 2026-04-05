Joonas Korpisalo headshot

Joonas Korpisalo News: Sunday's starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 11:08pm

Korpisalo will get the start between the pipes Sunday against the Flyers, Kevin Paul Dupont of The Boston Globe reports.

Korpisalo has won both of his last two starts but needed some offensive support in order to do so. The 31-year-old allowed three goals in both victories, part of a stretch of five straight games in which he's allowed at least that many. Overall, he's 13-9-4 on the season with a 3.27 GAA and an .889 save percentage. The Flyers are 22nd in the league at 2.86 goals per game.

Joonas Korpisalo
Boston Bruins
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