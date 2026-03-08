Joonas Korpisalo headshot

Joonas Korpisalo News: Sunday's starter against Penguins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2026 at 9:43pm

Korpisalo will start Sunday's contest against the Penguins, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

With Jeremy Swayman starting Saturday's first half of a back-to-back, Korpisalo will get the second half Sunday. The 31-year-old Korpisalo is 11-9-2 on the season with a 3.20 GAA and an .893 save percentage. He'll look to rebound from allowing five goals in his last appearance Thursday against the Predators. Korpisalo will face a Penguins team against whom he posted a 27-save shutout Jan. 11.

Joonas Korpisalo
Boston Bruins
