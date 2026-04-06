Joonas Korpisalo headshot

Joonas Korpisalo News: Tagged with OT defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Korpisalo stopped 29 of 31 shots in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Korpisalo was beaten at the 4:19 mark of the first period and then held his own until overtime, when Porter Martone's first goal of the season gave Philly the win. Korpisalo is the No. 2 option between the pipes for Boston, and while this outing was a strong showing overall, his recent performances haven't been good. In seven appearances since the Olympic break, the 31-year-old veteran has gone 3-1-3 with a 3.42 GAA and an .887 save percentage.

Joonas Korpisalo
Boston Bruins
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