Joonas Korpisalo News: Takes hard-luck loss

Korpisalo allowed a goal on 18 shots in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Flyers. The second goal was an empty-netter.

Korpisalo was on the wrong side of a shutout, allowing the decisive goal to Tyson Foerster at 5:32 of the second period. Through three starts, Korpisalo is 1-2-0 with 10 goals allowed on 78 shots. Jeremy Swayman will likely be between the pipes Thursday versus the Hurricanes, but Korpisalo should get another chance to start soon, as the Bruins visit the Flyers on Saturday before hosting the Kraken on Sunday.