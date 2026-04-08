Joonas Korpisalo News: Takes OTL in relief Tuesday
Korpisalo stopped 16 of 17 shots after replacing Jeremy Swayman midway through the second period of Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to Carolina.
Korpisalo was the better of the two netminders on the night, but the OTL goes on his record after Boston rallied from a 5-3 deficit once the switch was made in the crease, only to fall short in the extra frame. Korpisalo still hasn't taken a regulation loss in over a month, going 2-0-4 in his last six outings with a 3.17 GAA and .890 save percentage.
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