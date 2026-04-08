Joonas Korpisalo headshot

Joonas Korpisalo News: Takes OTL in relief Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Korpisalo stopped 16 of 17 shots after replacing Jeremy Swayman midway through the second period of Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to Carolina.

Korpisalo was the better of the two netminders on the night, but the OTL goes on his record after Boston rallied from a 5-3 deficit once the switch was made in the crease, only to fall short in the extra frame. Korpisalo still hasn't taken a regulation loss in over a month, going 2-0-4 in his last six outings with a 3.17 GAA and .890 save percentage.

Joonas Korpisalo
Boston Bruins
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