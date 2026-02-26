Joonas Korpisalo News: Tending twine against Columbus

Korpisalo will start Thursday's home game against the Blue Jackets, Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe reports.

The Bruins want to give Jeremy Swayman a few more days to rest after participating in the 2026 Winter Olympics, so Korpisalo will draw the start Thursday while Michael DiPietro dresses as the backup. Across his seven appearances leading up to the Olympic break, Korpisalo went 4-0-2 with a 2.20 GAA and .918 save percentage.