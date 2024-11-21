Fantasy Hockey
Joonas Korpisalo headshot

Joonas Korpisalo News: Tending twine against Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Korpisalo will operate as the starting goaltender during Thursday's home game against Utah, Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe reports.

Korpisalo has served as the Bruins' clear No. 2 netminder in recent weeks, but he'll be between the pipes for the second time in the last three games during Thursday's matchup. He's been solid over his last two starts, posting a 1-0-1 record, 2.82 GAA and .912 save percentage.

Joonas Korpisalo
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
