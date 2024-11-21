Joonas Korpisalo News: Tending twine against Utah

Korpisalo will operate as the starting goaltender during Thursday's home game against Utah, Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe reports.

Korpisalo has served as the Bruins' clear No. 2 netminder in recent weeks, but he'll be between the pipes for the second time in the last three games during Thursday's matchup. He's been solid over his last two starts, posting a 1-0-1 record, 2.82 GAA and .912 save percentage.