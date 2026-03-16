Joonas Korpisalo News: Tending twine Monday
Korpisalo will be between the pipes for Monday's road matchup against New Jersey, according to Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press.
Korpisalo has lost his last two outings (0-1-1) while allowing 10 goals on 68 shots. He has gone 11-9-3 this season with one shutout, a 3.28 GAA and an .892 save percentage through 25 appearances. New Jersey is tied for 28th in the league with 2.61 goals per game this campaign.
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