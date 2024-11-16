Fantasy Hockey
Joonas Korpisalo headshot

Joonas Korpisalo News: Tending twine Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Korpisalo will protect the home net Saturday versus the Blues, per Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Korpisalo has won his last two outings, stopping 54 of 57 shots and earning a shutout. He has a 3-2-0 record with a 2.72 GAA and a .900 save percentage through six appearances this season. St. Louis ranks 27th in the league with 2.53 goals per game in 2024-25.

Joonas Korpisalo
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
