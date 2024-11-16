Joonas Korpisalo News: Tending twine Saturday

Korpisalo will protect the home net Saturday versus the Blues, per Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Korpisalo has won his last two outings, stopping 54 of 57 shots and earning a shutout. He has a 3-2-0 record with a 2.72 GAA and a .900 save percentage through six appearances this season. St. Louis ranks 27th in the league with 2.53 goals per game in 2024-25.