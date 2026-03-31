Joonas Korpisalo headshot

Joonas Korpisalo News: Tough assignment ahead

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Korpisalo will be between the home pipes against the Stars on Tuesday, according to Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald.

This will be Korpisalo's fifth appearance in March. The Finnish netminder is 1-1-2 with a 4.17 GAA and an .866 save percentage over his first four outings this month. This matchup for a No. 2 goaltender is a formidable assignment against of the NHL's top teams, but the Bruins have been tremendous on home ice -- they own a 27-10-1 record at TD Garden this season.

Joonas Korpisalo
Boston Bruins
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