Joonas Korpisalo News: Wins third straight

Korpisalo stopped 24 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings.

The 30-year-old was beaten twice by the red-hot Lucas Raymond, but Korpisalo shut down the rest of the Red Wings en route to his third straight win and sixth of the season. The 30-year-old hasn't taken a regulation loss since late October, going 5-0-1 over his last eight appearances with a dazzling 1.95 GAA and .926 save percentage, but as yet the Bruins haven't been willing to move Korpisalo into a full timeshare with Jeremy Swayman.