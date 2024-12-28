Joonas Korpisalo News: Woeful showing Friday

Korpisalo stopped 27 of 33 shots in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Korpisalo has started in three of the Bruins' last seven games, but he's gone 1-2-0 with a 3.71 GAA and a .849 save percentage in that span. He's been hit or miss during that span, so the numbers don't tell the whole story. He gave up one goal on 20 shots in the home win over the Sabres on Dec. 21, but in the two road losses, against the Kraken and Blue Jackets, he's stopped only 43 of the 53 shots he faced.