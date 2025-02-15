Jordan Binnington News: Allows two in 4 Nations loss to USA

Binnington made 20 saves in Canada's 3-1 loss to the United States on Saturday at the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal. He also picked up an assist.

He allowed two goals, but once again in this tourney, Binnington allowed a soft goal. The first US marker went under his pad because he wasn't square and in position. We don't know if it's enough for Canada to consider Adin Hill in net for Monday's must-win against Finland.