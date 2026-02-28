Jordan Binnington headshot

Jordan Binnington News: Available for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Binnington (not injury related) was removed from the non-roster list ahead of Saturday's home matchup against New Jersey, per the NHL media site.

Binnington sat out Thursday's 5-1 win over Seattle after representing Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics. It's unclear if he will start against the Devils or play in Sunday's road contest against Minnesota. Binnington has gone 8-17-6 this NHL season with a 3.65 GAA and an .864 save percentage.

