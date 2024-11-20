Jordan Binnington News: Back in loss column Tuesday
Binnington stopped 24 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Wild, with Minnesota's final goal getting scored into an empty net.
The teams were tied 1-1 heading into the third period, but Binnington couldn't stem the tide as the Wild kept pressing. The 31-year-old netminder has lost four of his last five starts, going 1-3-1 with a 3.97 GAA and .852 save percentage, but with Joel Hofer also struggling, Binnington's spot at the top of the depth chart doesn't seem to be in much jeopardy.
