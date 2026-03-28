Jordan Binnington News: Barely breaks sweat beating Leafs
Binnington made 12 saves in a 5-1 win over Toronto on Saturday.
Yes, a dozen saves -- you didn't read that wrong. Binner has taken a back seat to Joel Hofer this month -- the younger netminder is 6-0-2 in eight starts compared to Binnington's 4-1-0 in five. The Blues tend to bleed goals with Binner in net, but he's been deployed against the likes of Toronto and Vancouver in that span. The league is tight, but that competition can make guys look good.
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