Jordan Binnington News: Beaten four times in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 26, 2024

Binnington stopped 21 of 25 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Binnington, coming off his best effort of the season in a 5-1 win over Toronto on Thursday, didn't get great support in front of him Saturday. This was the second time in six starts he's allowed four goals. The loss drops Binnington to 2-4 with 2.86 goals-against average and .903 save percentage. The Blues have two days before continuing their road trip in Ottawa on Tuesday.

Jordan Binnington
St. Louis Blues
