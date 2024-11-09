Jordan Binnington News: Betrayed by Swiss cheese defense

Binnington made 19 saves in an 8-1 loss to the Capitals on Saturday.

This game wasn't completely on Binnington, as his defense played like Swiss cheese in front of him. His 4-6-0 record with a 3.28 GAA and an .886 save percentage aren't impressive numbers, but his ability to battle is epic. Binnington made an incredible lunging stick save in the game that prevented an additional goal from going into the net. Still, fantasy managers need him and the players in front of him to play much better.