Jordan Binnington News: Between pipes Saturday

Binnington will get the home start versus Toronto on Saturday, according to Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Binnington is off to a slow start, posting a 2-5-0 record with a 2.98 GAA and an .896 save percentage through eight appearances this campaign. He had his best game of the season against the Maple Leafs on Oct. 24, turning aside 40 shots in a 5-1 victory. Toronto has averaged 3.27 goals per game this season.