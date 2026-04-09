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Jordan Binnington News: Between pipes Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Binnington will patrol the home crease versus Winnipeg on Thursday, according to Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Binnington will make his first start in four games as Joel Hofer is the No. 1 goalie in St. Louis. Binnington is 12-19-7 with a 3.29 GAA and an .874 save percentage over 39 games in 2025-26. The Jets are generating 2.84 goals per game, 25th in the league this season.

Jordan Binnington
St. Louis Blues
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