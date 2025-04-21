Jordan Binnington News: Between pipes versus Jets

Binnington will tend the road twine for Game 2 against Winnipeg on Monday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington has been struggling for victories of late, going 1-2-1 with a 2.96 GAA in his last four appearances, including a Game 1 loss Saturday. Still, the 31-year-old backstop shouldn't be expected to cede the starting role to Joel Hofer any time soon. During the regular season, the Jets converted on the power play at a league-best 28.9 percent rate, so Binnington will no doubt be begging his teammates to stay out of the box.