Jordan Binnington News: Between the pipes Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Binnington will patrol the road crease in Pittsburgh on Thursday, according to Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic.

Binnington has been terrific of late, going 7-1-1 with a 2.39 GAA and a .907 save percentage since Feb. 2, pushing the Blues to within two points of the second wild-card in the Western Conference. The Penguins are averaging 2.82 goals per game this season, 21st in the NHL.

