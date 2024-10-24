Fantasy Hockey
Jordan Binnington News: Big money saves in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 24, 2024 at 8:44pm

Binnington made 41 saves in a 5-1 win over Toronto on Thursday.

Binnington played a great game against the Leafs, who are now coached by former Blues coach Craig Berube. Berube wasn't impressed with his new team after the game, but that doesn't change the fact that Binner looked like the best player on the ice. Binnington is 2-3-0 with a 2.63 GAA and .914 save percentage in five starts this season, and he will be the lynchpin for the Blues as they scrape for a playoff spot.

Jordan Binnington
St. Louis Blues
