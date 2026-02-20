Jordan Binnington headshot

Jordan Binnington News: Big when needed in win over Finland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2026 at 4:33pm

Binnington stopped 15 shots in Canada's 3-2 win over Finland in Friday's semifinal matchup at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Canada outshot Finland 39-17 but were down 2-0 early in the second period after a power-play goal by Mikko Rantanen and a shorthanded strike by Erik Haula. However, Binnington shut the door the rest of the way and gave his team a chance to mount another comeback. The Blues netminder will need to come up big one more time when Canada takes on the United States in Sunday's gold-medal game.

Jordan Binnington
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Binnington See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Binnington See More
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey Semifinals DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Friday, February 20
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey Semifinals DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Michael Finewax
Yesterday
2026 Winter Olympics Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Gold Medal Odds & Expert Picks
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Gold Medal Odds & Expert Picks
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
3 days ago
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Sunday, February 15
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Sunday, February 15
Author Image
Chris Morgan
6 days ago
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
13 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, February 2
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, February 2
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
18 days ago