Jordan Binnington News: Blanks Wings to head into break

Binnington made 19 saves in Monday's 4-0 win over the Red Wings.

He wasn't busy until the third period, when Detroit fired 10 shots his way, but Binnington had little trouble coming away with his second shutout of the season. The victory snapped a five-start losing streak for the veteran netminder during which he'd gone 0-4-1 with a 3.55 GAA and .874 save percentage, so the clean sheet sends Binnington and the Blues into the Christmas break with a little jolt of confidence.