Jordan Binnington News: Calms Hurricanes with ease

Binnington made 31 saves in a 3-1 win over Carolina on Thursday.

Mark Jankowski was the only Carolina player to beat him. Binnington and Joel Hofer had been alternating starts until the lead-up to the trade deadline, when the Blues rolled Hofer to protect Binner from injury. He was strong Thursday, so we could be looking at return to the alternating state going forward. Since the start of March, Hofer has gotten four of the Blues' six starts (3-0-1). Binnington is 2-0-0 with just three goals allowed in the same span.