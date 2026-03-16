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Jordan Binnington News: Comes up short in Winnipeg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Binnington made 13 saves in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

The St. Louis defense did its job, allowing no more than six shots in any period, but Binnington gave up two goals in the first eight minutes of the first period and his offense was never able to catch up. The veteran netminder still hasn't allowed more than three goals in a start since the Olympic break, going 2-2-0 in four starts with a 2.06 GAA and .924 save percentage.

Jordan Binnington
St. Louis Blues
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