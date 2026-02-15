Jordan Binnington News: Cruises to win Sunday
Binnington made 12 saves in Canada's 10-2 rout of France during Olympic round-robin play Sunday.
Canada never trailed in the game after Tom Wilson opened the scoring midway through the first period, and Binnington wasn't terribly busy as his teammates out-shot France 46-14. The St. Louis netminder finished the round robin with a 2-0 record and a .950 save percentage, and he'll get a couple days off before Canada faces the winner of Tuesday's Czechia-Denmark tilt in the quarterfinals Wednesday.
