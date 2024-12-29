Fantasy Hockey
Jordan Binnington News: December struggles continue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Binnington surrendered four goals on 16 shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Buffalo.

Binnington allowed a pair of goals in the first and third periods of Sunday's defeat, two of which came on the power play. The Ontario native has been subpar through eight appearances in December, posting a 2-5-1 record while allowing 23 goals on 201 shots in that span. Overall, the 31-year-old has a 9-14-3 record, .895 save percentage and 2.93 GAA through 27 appearances.

Jordan Binnington
St. Louis Blues
