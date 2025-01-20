Fantasy Hockey
Jordan Binnington News: Defending road crease in Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 20, 2025

Binnington will start Monday's road game against the Golden Knights, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Binnington posted a shutout against the Senators on Jan. 3 but has struggled over four outings since then, going 1-3-0 with a 3.11 GAA and .897 save percentage. He'll face a tough test in Monday's road start, as the Golden Knights rank fourth in the league with 3.37 goals per game.

