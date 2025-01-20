Jordan Binnington News: Defending road crease in Vegas
Binnington will start Monday's road game against the Golden Knights, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Binnington posted a shutout against the Senators on Jan. 3 but has struggled over four outings since then, going 1-3-0 with a 3.11 GAA and .897 save percentage. He'll face a tough test in Monday's road start, as the Golden Knights rank fourth in the league with 3.37 goals per game.
