Jordan Binnington News: Downed by Jets

Binnington turned aside 21 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Winnipeg.

The Jets dominated the second period, firing 14 shots at Binnington and beating him three times, and the Blues couldn't generate enough offense in the other two frames to make up for it. The 31-year-old netminder has a 1-3-0 record to begin the season with a 3.04 GAA and .891 save percentage, and Joel Hofer's hot start could lead to a timeshare in the St. Louis crease until Binnington steadies himself.