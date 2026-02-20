Jordan Binnington headshot

Jordan Binnington News: Drawing start against Finland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2026 at 7:23am

Binnington is slated to start for Team Canada against Finland in Friday's semifinals match at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Binnington made some huge saves to keep Canada's medal hopes alive in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over Czechia in the quarterfinals. He has a 3-0 record at the tournament while allowing five goals on 64 shots. Finland defeated Switzerland in Wednesday's quarterfinal contest with a 3-2 comeback overtime win.

Jordan Binnington
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
