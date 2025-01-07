Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Binnington headshot

Jordan Binnington News: Drawing start in Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Binnington was the first goaltender off at Tuesday's morning skate, indicating he'll protect the road crease versus the Wild, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Binnington registered his third shutout of the campaign in Friday's 4-0 win over Ottawa. The Ontario native is sporting an 11-14-3 record, .899 save percentage and 2.79 GAA through 29 appearances. The Wild have a 10-8-1 record at home this season.

Jordan Binnington
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now