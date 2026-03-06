Jordan Binnington News: Earns overtime win

Binnington stopped 23 of 25 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks.

Binnington snapped his eight-game losing streak, backstopping a short-staffed defense in this tight game. The 32-year-old netminder still faced some adversity, allowing a pair of one-goal leads to slip away, but Robert Thomas secured the win with a goal 54 seconds into overtime. Binnington is now 9-18-6 with a 3.55 GAA and an .868 save percentage over 34 appearances. Even with the win, it wouldn't be surprising to see Binnington back on the bench Sunday versus the Ducks, as Joel Hofer has won his last three outings.