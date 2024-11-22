Jordan Binnington News: Earns victory Thursday

Binnington turned aside 22 of 24 shots in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Sharks.

Binnington allowed two goals, one on the power play, to Alexander Wennberg in the win. The Blues were mere seconds away from a 2-1 victory, but San Jose was able to tie the game at 19:51 of the third period. The 31-year-old Binnington moved into a tie for St. Louis' all-time record in wins (151) with Mike Liut. Binnington is sporting a 6-8-1 record, .888 save percentage and 3.10 GAA through 16 appearances.