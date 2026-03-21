Jordan Binnington News: Easy outing vs. Vancouver

Binnington stopped 14 of 15 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Binnington had a favorable matchup on paper since he was facing the second-worst offense in the NHL, and he didn't have significant problems securing the win while posting a .933 save percentage. Binnington, who has been splitting the workload between the posts with Joel Hofer, has won three of his last four starts while posting a save percentage of .920 or higher in each of those wins.