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Jordan Binnington News: Easy outing vs. Vancouver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Binnington stopped 14 of 15 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Binnington had a favorable matchup on paper since he was facing the second-worst offense in the NHL, and he didn't have significant problems securing the win while posting a .933 save percentage. Binnington, who has been splitting the workload between the posts with Joel Hofer, has won three of his last four starts while posting a save percentage of .920 or higher in each of those wins.

Jordan Binnington
St. Louis Blues
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