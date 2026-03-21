Jordan Binnington News: Easy outing vs. Vancouver
Binnington stopped 14 of 15 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.
Binnington had a favorable matchup on paper since he was facing the second-worst offense in the NHL, and he didn't have significant problems securing the win while posting a .933 save percentage. Binnington, who has been splitting the workload between the posts with Joel Hofer, has won three of his last four starts while posting a save percentage of .920 or higher in each of those wins.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Binnington See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 183 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, March 183 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: No Hesitation5 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers9 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Binnington See More