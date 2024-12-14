Fantasy Hockey
Jordan Binnington

Jordan Binnington News: Expected to start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Binnington will defend the road net versus Dallas on Saturday, per Lou Korac of The Hockey News.

Binnington has lost his last two outings, surrendering eight goals on 52 shots. He has posted a record of 8-11-2 with one shutout, a 2.98 GAA and an .896 save percentage through 22 appearances this season. Dallas is tied for ninth in the league with 3.29 goals per game in 2024-25.

Jordan Binnington
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
