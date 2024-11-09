Jordan Binnington News: Expected to start Saturday

Binnington is set to start at home against Washington on Saturday, per Lou Korac of The Hockey News.

Binnington has won his past two starts while stopping 56 of 60 shots (.933 save percentage). That gives him a 4-5-0 record, 2.78 GAA and .904 save percentage across 10 appearances in 2024-25. Although he's on a bit of a roll, the Capitals will still be a challenging adversary. Washington is 9-4-0 and ranks fourth offensively with 3.92 goals per game.