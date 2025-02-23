Jordan Binnington News: Facing Avalanche

Binnington will protect the home net against Colorado on Sunday, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Binnington will get the second half of St. Louis' back-to-back after Joel Hofer played in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to Winnipeg. The 31-year-old Binnington backstopped Canada to a championship win at the 4 Nations Face-Off. He has a 15-19-4 record with three shutouts, a 2.89 GAA and an .897 save percentage in 39 appearances with the Blues this season. Colorado sits 11th in the league with 3.21 goals per game in 2024-25 and lost 2-1 to Nashville on Saturday.