Jordan Binnington

Jordan Binnington News: Facing Bruins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Binnington will patrol the home crease Tuesday versus Boston, according to Lou Korac of NHL.com.

During his last outing, Binnington surrendered eight goals on 27 shots in Saturday's 8-1 loss to Washington. He has a 4-6-0 record with a 3.28 GAA and an .886 save percentage through 11 appearances this season. Boston is tied for 26th in the league with 2.50 goals per game in 2024-25.

Jordan Binnington
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
